Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Stock Position Lowered by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,272 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIVO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of VIVO opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.48. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

