Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Lannebo Fonder AB’s Largest Position

Lannebo Fonder AB lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 9.8% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $53,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $240.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $232.73 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.02.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.77.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

