Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,538 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.0% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Microsoft by 41.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after buying an additional 43,189 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.77.

Microsoft Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $240.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $232.73 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.