Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lessened by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,594 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.6% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 36.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

Shares of MSFT opened at $240.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $232.73 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

