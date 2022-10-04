Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,429 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.1% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Asset Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 59.0% in the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 73,550 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,890,000 after buying an additional 27,284 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 58,787 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,703 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 27.4% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,415 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,445,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.77.

Microsoft Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $240.74 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $232.73 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.59 and a 200 day moving average of $270.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

