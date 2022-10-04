Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,289 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.2% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 61.0% in the second quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,211 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.1% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 54,429 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.77.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $240.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $232.73 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

