Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Reduced by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,066 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.3% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 54,429 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 59.0% during the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 73,550 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,890,000 after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 58,787 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,703 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

Microsoft Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $240.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.02. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $232.73 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

