Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,006 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 407.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA stock opened at $158.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.05 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.86.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

