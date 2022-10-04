Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 569 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.77. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $164.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

