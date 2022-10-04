Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 805 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.4% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 11.5% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,159,000. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2,323.0% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 28,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 27,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.3% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,480,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,640 shares of company stock valued at $8,330,729 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.18.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average of $116.30. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $95.56 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

