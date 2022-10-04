Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,848 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 442,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,330,000 after buying an additional 335,422 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

