Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $34,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $392,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 14.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $485.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.70. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $515.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.27.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

