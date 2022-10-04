Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $37,000 Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 278,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Brightlight Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 68.2% in the first quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 732,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after purchasing an additional 296,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,233,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,563,000 after purchasing an additional 211,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.18. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -129.03%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

