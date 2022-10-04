Money Concepts Capital Corp Raises Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 250.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,046,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $117,183,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,017,000 after acquiring an additional 329,899 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $43,796,000.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,627,106.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,502,283.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,761 shares of company stock valued at $14,682,118. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.83.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $225.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.43. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.65 and a 52 week high of $236.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.23. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

