Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 1,677 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 18.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 27.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth about $381,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.61.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average is $47.30. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.