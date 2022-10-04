Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 295 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RTM opened at $147.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $140.23 and a 1 year high of $192.32.

