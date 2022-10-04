Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 7,373 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,373 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Buckle were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,508,000 after acquiring an additional 76,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 167.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,598,000 after acquiring an additional 655,866 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 97.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after acquiring an additional 342,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

NYSE BKE opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.70 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 63.63% and a net margin of 19.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.56%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

