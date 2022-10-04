Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 8,427 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,427 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 251.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 195.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2,068.8% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average is $44.45.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

