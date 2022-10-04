Monument Capital Management Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 413,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after acquiring an additional 50,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.20.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

