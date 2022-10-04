Newfound Research LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.77.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Stock Performance

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $240.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $232.73 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.59 and a 200 day moving average of $270.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

