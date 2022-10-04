NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Argus cut shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.04.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $85.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.17. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,819 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

