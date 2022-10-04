Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Buys 132 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 5.6 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $151.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.58 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $298.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

