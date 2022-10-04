Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $463,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,300 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.04 and a 200-day moving average of $90.20.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

