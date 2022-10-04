Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,750,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,595,000 after acquiring an additional 917,896 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 164,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Colliers Securities lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 262.86%.

Insider Transactions at Physicians Realty Trust

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,388.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.