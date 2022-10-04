Powers Advisory Group LLC Buys 127 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $457,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 56,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,590,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,080,000 after acquiring an additional 17,724 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 94,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 3.1 %

JPM stock opened at $107.73 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $104.40 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.