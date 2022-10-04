Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,606 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 7.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1,224.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Preferred Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PFBC opened at $65.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $81.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.56. The firm has a market cap of $989.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $59.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.99%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

