Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 25,186 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,186 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 260,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 224,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 104,556 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,575,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,864,000 after acquiring an additional 83,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,493,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,615,000 after acquiring an additional 116,523 shares in the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

MFC stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.