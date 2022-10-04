Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 529 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,905,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,256,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $23,422,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $3,787,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $144.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.04. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $112.07 and a one year high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

