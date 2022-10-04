Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 570.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on LNT shares. Argus upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.81 and a 12 month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

