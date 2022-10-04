Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 7.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 49.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in STORE Capital by 33.8% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 33,045 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on STORE Capital in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.16.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $36.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.67%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

