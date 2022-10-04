Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 323.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on APO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.72.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.22. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.45%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

