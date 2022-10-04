Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG stock opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PKG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.43.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.