Private Advisor Group LLC Has $768,000 Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,737 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 13.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 19.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 687 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of VMW opened at $108.56 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.61.

Insider Transactions at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

