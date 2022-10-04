Private Advisor Group LLC Has $781,000 Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 629.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 15,748 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 14,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $105.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $88.10 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $816.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.70 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

