Private Advisor Group LLC Has $822,000 Stock Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. OLIO Financial Planning boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 59,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 400,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 66,371 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Price Performance

GOOD stock opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $625.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1,582.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79.

Announces Dividend

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.35 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15,015.02%.

Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

