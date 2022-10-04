Private Advisor Group LLC Has $847,000 Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Masco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,802,000 after purchasing an additional 688,373 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Masco by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,445,000 after buying an additional 751,825 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Masco by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,812,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,433,000 after buying an additional 573,854 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Masco by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,392,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,035,000 after buying an additional 146,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Masco by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,241,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,316,000 after buying an additional 157,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $45.27 and a 52 week high of $71.06.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.93.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

