Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 302 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 37.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of TEAM opened at $217.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $159.54 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of -89.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEAM. Cowen lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.42.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

