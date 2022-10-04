Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 369 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Toro by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,269,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,499,000 after buying an additional 642,703 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,619,000 after buying an additional 514,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Toro by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,921,000 after buying an additional 78,507 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,859,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,448,000 after buying an additional 135,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,759,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,930,000 after purchasing an additional 116,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $612,714.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,802.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $156,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $612,714.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,802.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,371 shares of company stock worth $2,014,232 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

TTC stock opened at $88.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $106.31.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

