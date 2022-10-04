Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 17,029 Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JMBS. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $156,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $226,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $509,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

JMBS opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.12.

