Private Capital Advisors Inc. Has $7.53 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,218 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.3% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its position in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.4% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $181.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.83 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $343.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

