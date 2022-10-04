ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,592 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Key Colony Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 82,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000.

Shares of TBT stock opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

