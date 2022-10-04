Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.15.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $89.19 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

