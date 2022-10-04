Round Table Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Round Table Services LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Visa by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,918 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $11,919,000. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,060,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $229,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 269,824 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $58,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:V opened at $181.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.75 and a 200-day moving average of $205.85. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.83 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

