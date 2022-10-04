Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.86. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. On average, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

