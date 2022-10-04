SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Stock Position Raised by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,473 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLQT opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $128.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.22. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.40 million. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLQT. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

