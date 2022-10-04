Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at about $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after buying an additional 2,631,949 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Sempra by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,811,000 after buying an additional 1,397,703 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $130,223,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sempra by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,114,000 after buying an additional 771,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.22.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $155.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. Sempra’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 128.29%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

