Short Interest in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Declines By 7.0%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the August 31st total of 7,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Angi stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Angi has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $515.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Angi’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Angi will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $25,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,743.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Angi by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 219,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 26,367 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 3.7% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 181,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth about $1,988,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth about $7,322,000. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Angi in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Angi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

