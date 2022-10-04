Short Interest in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expands By 8.6%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 8,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.6 %

APLS stock opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. The company had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.72) EPS. Research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $57,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,220,649.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,968,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,780,212.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $57,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,220,649.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,310 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on APLS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.