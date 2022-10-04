Short Interest in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Rises By 10.9%

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,400 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the August 31st total of 672,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APPF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppFolio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.67.

AppFolio Price Performance

APPF stock opened at $108.26 on Tuesday. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $139.99. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.66 and a 200 day moving average of $102.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $117.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.35 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppFolio will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $309,309.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $309,309.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $53,278.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,709.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,664 shares of company stock worth $5,509,793 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 142.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,288,000 after acquiring an additional 643,119 shares in the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter worth approximately $16,069,000. Skye Global Management LP boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 896.2% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 130,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 495.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter worth approximately $9,623,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

