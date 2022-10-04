Short Interest in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Drops By 8.3%

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 157,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Arco Platform Stock Performance

Shares of Arco Platform stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Arco Platform has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $338.69 million, a PE ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $84.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.68 million. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arco Platform will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arco Platform

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARCE shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 93.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Arco Platform during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arco Platform during the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Arco Platform during the second quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 115.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Arco Platform Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.